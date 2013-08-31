RAMALLAH, West Bank A Palestinian shot by Israeli soldiers in clashes in the occupied West Bank this month died of his wounds on Saturday, hospital officials said.

Kareem Abu Sbaih, 19, was shot on August 20 by Israeli soldiers making an arrest in the Jenin refugee camp. A second Palestinian was killed during the clashes and another wounded.

The Palestinians, who maintain security coordination with Israel in parts of the West Bank, have criticised such raids as unilateral in territory that is under their control.

Violence in the West Bank has worsened since the beginning of 2013. Israeli security forces have killed 14 Palestinians there this year, most of them in clashes, compared with three killed in the same period in 2012, the United Nations says.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said at the time that the soldiers shot back after being attacked with live fire, homemade bombs and rocks.

Israeli troops often enter Palestinian-controlled territory to detain individuals suspected of militant activity, usually conducting the raids during darkness to minimise confrontation.

Israel and the Palestinians resumed U.S.-brokered peace talks after a three-year breakdown last month, though neither side has expressed much optimism for a major breakthrough.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Alison Williams)