GAZA Israel carried out air strikes in the Gaza Strip on Saturday after Palestinian militants there fired rockets into southern Israel.

The overnight air strikes targeted two training camps belonging to the Islamist group Hamas, causing no injuries, officials and witnesses said.

Late on Friday, Gaza militants had fired at least two rockets into Israel. One struck a town, damaging a bus but causing no injuries. A second was shot down by a missile defence system.

A Palestinian group that supports the group Islamic State claimed responsibility for one of the rockets fired at Israel.

The cross-border violence came as tension remained high in Jerusalem and the West Bank, where Israeli security forces and Palestinians have clashed over the past week.

