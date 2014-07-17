PARIS France's foreign minister said on Thursday he was extremely worried by an Israeli ground offensive ‎in Gaza and called on Israel to show utmost restraint.

Laurent Fabius, who will meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Cairo on Friday as part of a three-day trip to secure a "lasting ceasefire", said it was vital to protect civilians and avoid new victims.

"‎France is extremely concerned by the Israeli decision to launch a ground offensive in Gaza. It calls on Israel to show the utmost restraint," Fabius said in a statement.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Howard Goller)