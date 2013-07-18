RAMALLAH, West Bank Palestinian leaders on Thursday put off a decision about restarting peace talks with Israel, with most saying Israel must first meet their terms before negotiations can start, a Palestinian official said.

Qais Abdel-Karim, an official with the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), told Reuters after the meeting headed by President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank that a committee would convene on Friday to discuss the matter further.

"There is a general tendency among PLO officials to reject resuming negotiations before Israel recognises the 1967 borders as a base for the peace process and end (West Bank) settlement activity," Abel-Karim said.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta, Nidal al-Mughrabi; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)