RAMALLAH, West Bank President Mahmoud Abbas plans to consult with the Palestinian leadership on Thursday on U.S. efforts to revive peace talks with Israel, a Palestinian official said on Wednesday.

"The president will present the offer made to him by (U.S. Secretary of State John) Kerry in order to make a decision about it," said Wasel Abu Youssef, a Palestine Liberation Organization official.

The Palestinian leadership will meet Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Thursday, Abu Youssef said, giving no details about Kerry's proposal.

Kerry met Abbas in Jordan on Tuesday, in another bid to revive peace talks that collapsed in 2010 in a dispute over Israeli settlement building.

