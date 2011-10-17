WASHINGTON International mediators will meet separately with Israeli and Palestinian officials on October 26 in Jerusalem to try to revive direct peace talks that fell apart more than a year ago, the United States said on Monday.

The talks convened by the so-called Quartet -- the European Union, Russia, the United Nations and the United States -- fell short of its own target of bringing the parties into a direct meeting by October 23.

The Quartet has taken a lead in the effort to resume peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians that collapsed more than a year ago over the issue of Israeli construction of Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

The last round ended after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to extend a 10-month limited moratorium on settlement construction, something Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had demanded to continue negotiations.

"The Quartet envoys will be meeting with the parties in Jerusalem on October 26 ... with the aim to begin preparations and develop an agenda for proceeding in the negotiations," State Department spokesman Mark Toner told reporters.

