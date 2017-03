JERUSALEM Israel's military said 13 soldiers were killed in a series of attacks in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, the heaviest Israeli death toll in a single day of battle in years.

Earlier, Hamas militants said they had ambushed Israeli troops and detonated explosives around their vehicle in the Palestinian territory. Other Islamist militants said they had attacked soldiers in a Gaza house.

