JABA, West Bank A West Bank mosque was set on fire on Tuesday and graffiti on its walls raised suspicion settlers carried out the attack in anger over plans to remove 30 settler families from a disputed enclave.

Scrawled in Hebrew were the words "Ulpana War", referring to a neighbourhood in a West Bank settlement where Israel's government is to dismantle five apartment houses deemed illegal under Israeli law because they were built on privately-owned Palestinian land.

Palestinians and the World Court consider all Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank illegal. Israel, which captured the territory in a 1967 war and cites Biblical and historical links to the area, disputes this.

Around three metres (10 feet) of the mosque's interior wall and carpeting were scorched.

"At one o'clock we heard screaming from the people of the village and realised the mosque was on fire. More than 300 people awoke and we managed to put it out," said Abdul Karim Sharaf, mayor of Jaba village, where the attack occurred.

"After that we saw the writing, racist writing," he said. "This is great injustice clear to the world."

An Israeli police spokesman said investigators were "looking into the possibility that it was a 'Price Tag' attack" - referring to retribution settlers say they will exact for any attempt by the Israeli government to curb Jewish settlement in the West Bank.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack, calling the assailants "intolerant and irresponsible lawbreakers" and said they would be brought to justice.

But the spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas criticised the Israeli government's record in prosecuting "Price Tag" attackers, who have set fires in mosques in the past and damaged Israeli military installations in the West Bank.

"Condemnation is not enough. He must stop this aggression against our places of worship and people by holding those who perpetrate these acts accountable," Nabil Abu Rdaineh said.

According to Israeli human rights group B'Tselem, the vandalising of the mosque in Jaba was the 10th time since 2009 that settlers scrawled hostile graffiti or attempted arson on places of worship in the West Bank.

Though Israeli authorities made arrests in a few of the cases, there have been no prosecutions for the crimes.

"Looking at the history of the Israeli government in holding to account settlers for these kinds of acts, it's minimal," B'Tselem spokesman Sarit Michaeli said.

The incident came as a July 1 deadline approaches for Netanyahu's government, in accordance with a court ruling, to tear down the Ulpana buildings, home to about 30 families in the Beit El settlement.

Palestinians fear Israeli settlements, built on land Israel captured in a 1967 war, will deny them a viable state, and they refuse to return to peace negotiations until settlement activity is frozen. Netanyahu has called on Abbas to restart negotiations, suspended since late 2010, without preconditions.

(Reporting by Said Hewari and Ismail Khader; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Jon Hemming)