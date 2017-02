Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a visit to the town hall in the southern city of Ashdod March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cautioned on Tuesday Israel would respond to any attempts to violate an Egyptian-brokered truce that went into effect earlier in the day, ending four days of cross-border violence with Gaza militants.

"Our message is that quiet will bring quiet. Anyone who violates it or even tries to violate it, our guns will find him," Netanyahu said in a speech in Jerusalem.

(Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan)