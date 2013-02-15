Israeli soldiers take cover behind their shields as a Palestinian protester throws a stone during clashes outside Israel's Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian woman argues with Israeli border policemen after they detained her son on suspicion of throwing stones during clashes at a protest in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian with marks of pepper spray on his face is detained by Israeli border policemen who suspect him of throwing stones during clashes at a protest in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Stone-throwing Palestinian protesters carry a protester injured by Israeli security forces during clashes outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside (

JERUSALEM Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli soldiers on Friday at a rally outside an Israeli prison in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian medical officials said two protesters were wounded by live gunfire in the demonstration, which was mounted as a show of solidarity with Palestinians being held in the nearby Ofer prison.

A crowd of about 300 Palestinians threw stones at troops, who used riot dispersal equipment to break up the protest, an Israeli military spokeswoman said.

"The soldiers, feeling immediate danger, fired in the air," she said. "The incident is being reviewed."

Palestinian medical officials said tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets were fired into the crowd, and 14 people were injured by rubber bullets.

Nearly 5,000 Palestinians are held in Israeli jails, many charged with involvement in attacks on Israelis.

(Reporting by Hamuda Hassan; editing by Andrew Roche)