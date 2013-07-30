BRUSSELS The Quartet of Middle East peace mediators urged Israelis and Palestinians on Tuesday to avoid actions that undermine new peace negotiations.

Senior aides to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held their first talks this week since 2010.

"The Quartet ... calls on all parties to take every possible step to promote conditions conducive to the success of the negotiating process and to refrain from actions that undermine," the group, made up of the United States, Russia, the United Nations and the European Union said in a statement.

