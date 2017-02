JERUSALEM Defence Minister Ehud Barak sought government approval on Friday to mobilise up to 75,000 reserve troops for Israel's Gaza campaign, political sources said, in a sign of preparations for a possible ground offensive.

The sources, speaking after Palestinian rockets were fired at Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, said ministers were being polled by telephone by the cabinet secretary to approve the call-up.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Writing by Jeffrey Heller, Editing by Crispian Balmer)