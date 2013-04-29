JERUSALEM A rocket fired from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip struck southern Israel on Monday, causing no injuries or damage, an Israeli military spokeswoman said.

No group took responsibility for launching the rocket, which landed in an open field.

Israel carried out an air strike on a site belonging to a Palestinian militant group on Sunday in response to similar rocket fire.

"Sporadic firing of missiles and rockets will be met with a very aggressive response," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after the strike.

No one was hurt in Sunday's rocket attack or air strike.

Islamist militants in Gaza have fired intermittently at Israel in the past weeks despite a ceasefire reached after an eight-day conflict in November.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Pravin Char)