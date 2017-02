RIYADH Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on Wednesday for an end to violence in the Gaza Strip after Israeli air strikes killed the military commander of Hamas's armed wing and six other Palestinians.

Speaking at a news conference after a meeting with Gulf Arab foreign ministers in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Lavrov said: "It is important that attacks and violence (in Gaza) stop."

