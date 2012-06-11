Israeli youths study the Torah in the Ulpana neighbourhood of the Beit El settlement, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, where the Supreme Court found five apartment houses which had been built illegally on private Palestinian land June 11, 2012. Israel's government plans to move the 30 families in Ulpana to alternative housing in a nearby military zone. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A worker uses a hose to clean graffiti sprayed at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem June 11, 2012. Vandals spray-painted anti-Zionist slogans at Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and police said on Monday they suspect radical ultra-Orthodox Jews opposed to Israel's existence were responsible. The graffiti (R) reads in Hebrew: 'If Hitler didn't exist, the Zionists would have invented him'. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian boy holds a Hamas flag in front of paintings depicting Palestinian prisoners Mahmoud Al-Sarsak and Akram al-Rekhawi (L) during a rally in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails June 11, 2012. Al-Sarsak and al-Rekhawi are on hunger strike to protest their detention without trial by Israel. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

An Israeli youth gathers tyres in preparation for a protest ahead of Israel's planned eviction in the Ulpana neighbourhood of the Beit El settlement, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, where the Supreme Court found five apartment houses which had been built illegally on private Palestinian land June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli youths walk past tents pitched in preparation for a protest ahead of Israel's planned eviction in the Ulpana neighbourhood of the Beit El settlement, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, where the Supreme Court found five apartment houses which had been built illegally on private Palestinian land June 11, 2012. Israel's government plans to move the 30 families in Ulpana to alternative housing in a nearby military zone. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A Palestinian man stands next to his car sprayed with graffiti in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Shuafat June 11, 2012. Suspected Israeli pro-settler activists vandalised Palestinian cars in Jerusalem on Monday, their second attack in a week in apparent retribution for plans to move 30 settler families from illegally built homes. The name 'Ulpana', an area in Beit El settlement where the Supreme Court found five apartment houses which had been built illegally on private Palestinian land, is daubed on the vehicle. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian man stands next to a vandalised car in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Shuafat June 11, 2012. Suspected Israeli pro-settler activists vandalised Palestinian cars in Jerusalem on Monday, their second attack in a week in apparent retribution for plans to move 30 settler families from illegally built homes. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Workers clean graffiti sprayed at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem June 11, 2012. Vandals spray-painted anti-Zionist slogans at Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and police said on Monday they suspect radical ultra-Orthodox Jews opposed to Israel's existence were responsible. The graffiti reads in Hebrew: 'The Zionist leadership wanted the Holocaust'. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM Suspected Israeli pro-settler activists vandalised Palestinian cars in Jerusalem on Monday, their second attack in a week in apparent retribution for plans to move 30 settler families from illegally built homes.

Israeli police are concerned there could be further attacks before a July 1 deadline to move the families.

"The main suspicion we are looking at is that it is a 'Price Tag' (attack)," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said, referring to violence by militant settlers who have vowed to exact revenge for any attempt to curb settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinians fear Israeli settlements, built on land Israel captured in a 1967 war, will deny them a viable state, and they refuse to return to peace talks frozen since 2010 until their expansion is halted.

The U.N. World Court considers the settlements illegal but Israel, citing historical and Biblical links to the territory, disputes this.

The name "Ulpana", an area in Beit El settlement where the Supreme Court found that five apartment houses had been built illegally on private Palestinian land, was daubed on one of seven vehicles whose tyres were slashed in East Jerusalem.

On Friday, anti-Arab slogans were spray-painted on vehicles in Neve Shalom, a community of Jewish and Arab peace activists in central Israel.

Police suspect "Price Tag" activists were responsible and appointed an investigative team, but have not made any arrests.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu angered settlers last Wednesday when, at his urging, parliament defeated an attempt by ultranationalist lawmakers to legalise the Ulpana dwellings and thousands of others erected on Palestinian-owned tracts.

Netanyahu, a right-wing leader, has long banked on the support of settlers and their backers. His opposition to the attempt by the far-right to circumvent the Supreme Court over Ulpana, has left a reservoir of resentment among settlers.

The government plans to move the 30 families in Ulpana to alternative housing in a nearby military zone. In an apparent bid to placate settlers it said it would build 851 new settler homes in the West Bank, drawing Palestinian and international condemnation.

(Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Diana Abdallah)