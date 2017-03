JERUSALEM Air raid sirens were heard on Monday in the outskirts of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, but an Israeli police spokesman said they were false alarms.

The alerts were sounded as Hamas stepped up rocket fire at Israel. The Islamist group fired a few dozen rockets and mortar bombs after it said six Hamas gunmen were killed in Israeli air strikes, something Israel denied.

(Written by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)