GAZA At least one Palestinian was killed in a new Israeli air strike launched at the Gaza Strip after darkness fell on Monday, medics in the Hamas Islamist-ruled coastal territory said.

The attack would raise the death toll in the four days of violence to 24 Palestinians killed, most of them militants. Several rockets fired from Gaza struck a southern Israeli city near the time of the air strike. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

