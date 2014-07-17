JERUSALEM An Israeli official said on Thursday there is an agreement for a comprehensive Gaza ceasefire starting on Friday.

In Gaza, there was no immediate confirmation from Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups that they had agreed to halt 10 days of cross-border warfare.

"There is an agreement for a ceasefire beginning tomorrow. I believe it is six in the morning (4 a.m. BST)," said the official, who asked not to be identified. The official said Israeli leaders approved a truce after a senior Israeli delegation held talks in Egypt.

(Reporting by Dan Williams, Writing by Jeffrey Heller, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)