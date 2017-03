JERUSALEM Israel agreed to a two-hour humanitarian truce on Sunday in a neighbourhood in the Gaza Strip hit hard by Israeli shelling, an Israeli military spokesman said.

The ceasefire, requested by the International Committee of the Red Cross, will last from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm (1130-0130 BST) in the Shejaia district, where health officials said at least 50 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire.

Hamas said earlier that it would abide by a temporary truce.

