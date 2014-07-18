ISTANBUL Turkish riot police fired tear gas and water cannon on Friday to disperse protesters who pelted the Israeli consulate in Istanbul with stones in protest at Israel's ground offensive on Gaza, local media reported.

Protesters also threw rocks and raised Palestinian flags outside the Israeli embassy in the capital Ankara, where police did not intervene. Windows of the building were broken, local media said. In Istanbul, demonstrators chanted "Murderer Israel, get out of Palestine," and smashed consulate windows with sticks and rocks.

Graffiti reading "Die out murderer Jew" was scrawled on the wall across from the consulate.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Stephen Coates and John Stonestreet)