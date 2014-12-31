China's Xi pushes advanced technology for military
BEIJING China's military needs to promote technological innovation as the "key" to its upgrading and modernisation, President Xi Jinping told military delegates to the annual meeting of parliament.
UNITED NATIONS The Palestinian U.N. observer mission has delayed the delivery to the United Nations of a batch of newly signed treaties, originally planned for Wednesday, until the end of the week, a diplomat at the mission said.
The diplomat, a legal adviser at the Palestinian mission, offered no explanation for the delay until Friday.
The mission had earlier announced that the Palestinian observer, Riyad Mansour, would present the treaty instruments to Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's office at 4:45 p.m. ET (2145 GMT) on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyse the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans.
BUENOS AIRES Two people were killed and a dozen were injured on Saturday night when spectators rushed to the stage at an over-packed outdoor rock concert in eastern Argentina.