NEW YORK The Middle East Quartet of peace negotiators has made no progress on a statement to avoid a showdown between Palestinians and Israelis over Palestinian plans to seek full U.N. statehood, Britain's foreign secretary said on Tuesday.

William Hague told reporters that the objective of the Quartet -- the United States, Russia, European Union and United Nations -- is to get the Israelis and Palestinians back to the negotiating table.

"There is no progress (within the Quartet) to report as we speak," he said ahead of a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

