GENEVA The United Nations human rights office urged on Tuesday all Israelis and Palestinians to exercise "maximum restraint" after the bodies of three Israeli boys were found near the West Bank city of Hebron.

Israel bombed dozens of sites in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, striking at Hamas after finding the bodies of the boys, whose abduction and killing it blames on the Palestinian Islamist group.

"We urge all parties to refrain from punishing individuals for offences they have not personally committed or by imposing collective penalties," U.N. human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a news briefing in Geneva.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by John Stonestreet)