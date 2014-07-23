GENEVA Israel and the Palestinians accused each other of war crimes at an emergency debate at the U.N. Human Rights Council on Wednesday, and both said their actions during Israel's assault on Gaza were within the rules of international law.

"Israel will destroy Hamas' military infrastructure," Israel's ambassador to the body, Eviatar Manor, told the debate, referring to the Palestinian militant group controlling Gaza. "However, the Gaza residents are not our enemy. Israel is fully committed to international law," he added.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad al-Malki urged world powers to end what he called Israel's impunity, adding: "Israel must be held accountable for its crimes." His speech was greeted by loud applause.

