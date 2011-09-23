Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas submitted an application for full membership in the United Nations on Friday, despite fierce opposition from the United States and Israel.

Following are basic facts about the application process.

SUBMITTING THE APPLICATION

In keeping with standard practice, Abbas delivered his application to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. According to rule 59 of the U.N. Security Council's Rules of Procedure, the secretary-general should "immediately" submit the membership application to the 15-nation council.

SECURITY COUNCIL

Once it receives the application from Ban, the council will set up a committee to review and assess the Palestinian membership application. Standard practice is to complete the review in less than 35 days, but this rule can be waived.

U.N. diplomats and officials have said privately that they expect the council's assessment period for the Palestinian application to be extended for many months to allow additional time for diplomacy and a renewed attempt to restart stalled direct talks between Israel and the Palestinians.

If the application is put to a vote, it would need nine votes in favour and no vetoes from the five permanent council members to be adopted. The Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki suggested on Tuesday that the Palestinian delegation had pledges of support from seven council members and is confident it can secure the requisite nine yes votes.

The United States, however, has threatened to veto the Palestinian application when and if it comes to a vote in the Security Council.

GENERAL ASSEMBLY ASSEMBLY

In the highly unlikely event that the Palestinian application wins the approval of the Security Council, it then needs the approval of a two-thirds majority of the 193-nation U.N. General Assembly to become a U.N. member state.

UPGRADED OBSERVER STATUS

The Palestinians have also suggested that they might pursue an upgrade of their observer status to include a de facto U.N. recognition of a Palestinian state. This is called the Vatican option, because the Vatican currently has the status of a non-member observer state.

At present, the Palestinians are considered an observer "entity."

Such an upgraded status would be easy for the Palestinians to secure, since it would only require a simple majority vote in favour in the General Assembly.

It would also give them additional benefits, such as the right to sign the Rome Statute and join the International Criminal Court. They could also join a number of U.N. agencies and sign other international treaties and covenants.

The Palestinians have said that they might go for upgraded observer status if their bid for full U.N. membership fails.

(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Doina Chiacu)