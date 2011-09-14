Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has said he will push for recognition of a fully-fledged Palestinian state at the United Nations next week, defying fierce opposition from both Israel and the United States.

Here are some of the reasons behind the push as well as some of the possible consequences.

WHY DO THE PALESTINIANS WANT TO GO TO THE UNITED NATIONS?

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says 20 years of U.S.-led peace talks have got nowhere and wants a vote in the United Nations to bestow the Palestinians with the cherished mantle of statehood. However, Abbas says negotiations with Israel will still be needed to establish a properly functioning state.

Justifying the move, the Palestinians also point to the success of an internationally-backed, two-year plan to build institutions ready for statehood which they say is now finished.

They have also pointed to a speech given by U.S. President Barack Obama at last year's General Assembly in which he alluded to the prospect of a Palestinian state joining the U.N. in 2011. U.S. officials say his remark was just an expression of hope.

THE PALESTINIANS WANT RECOGNITION ON 1967 LINES. WHY?

The Palestinian Authority (PA) says placing their state firmly in the context of territory seized by Israel in the 1967 war will provide clear terms of reference and mean Israel will no longer be able to call the land "disputed." Instead, it will make clear that the territory is occupied. Israel fears such recognition will enable Palestinians to start legal proceedings in the International Criminal Court (ICC) against some 500,000 Israelis who live in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, land claimed by Palestinians as theirs.

WILL THEY GET THE RECOGNITION THEY SEEK?

The United States has said it will use its veto to block a Palestinian request for U.N. membership in the powerful Security Council. This means the Palestinians will have to fall back on the wider General Assembly. It cannot grant full membership, but has the power to upgrade their status as an observer "entity" to that of a non-member state, like the Vatican.

WHAT WOULD BE THE ADVANTAGE OF THAT?

Besides granting them the all-important title "state," diplomats say it might enable the Palestinians to join the ICC, from which it could pursue legal cases against Israel over the partial blockade of Gaza or the settlements.

ARE THERE ANY DISADVANTAGES FOR THE PALESTINIANS?

There are potential pitfalls. For example, Israel could counter sue the Palestinians in the ICC over missiles fired at it out of Gaza, which is run by the Hamas Islamist group.

Some critics have warned of legal consequences for the Palestinians themselves, arguing the move could jeopardize the rights of refugees in the Palestinian diaspora and the status of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO). Others have dismissed those arguments.

Also, the U.N. vote will not change things on the ground in the Palestinian territories -- a reality which could further undermine the standing of the Palestinian leadership when the dust settles. Some Israelis have warned disappointment could fuel anti-Israeli violence and even spark a new Intifada. PA officials have dismissed that prospect.

COULD ISRAEL OR WASHINGTON EXACT PUNISHMENT ON THE PA?

Israeli officials have suggested a range of possible measures, including limiting travel privileges for Palestinian leaders seeking to exit the West Bank, halting the transfer of crucial tax revenues to the Palestinians and even annexing West Bank settlement blocs to try to sidestep ICC legal action. Some U.S. officials have warned that they might cut their annual aid to the Palestinian Authority, which runs to some $450 million. It is far from clear if they will enact these threats. Depriving the PA of funds, for example, would rapidly push it to financial collapse, which would provoke instability. In the case of bankruptcy, some leading Palestinians argue that the PA should hand over the keys of the big West Bank cities to Israel and tell it to pay for the on-going occupation.

COULD THE U.N. INITIATIVE BE CALLED OFF AT THE LAST MINUTE?

Senior U.S. diplomats are due in the region this week to try to find a way of resuming peace talks and negating the U.N. move. For that to happen Israel would probably have to agree to a renewed freeze of settlement building and/or an agreement to use the 1967 lines as a parameter for negotiations. Such concessions look unforthcoming for now.

