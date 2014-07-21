GENEVA The United Nations Human Rights Council will hold an emergency session on Israel's assault on Gaza on Wednesday at the request of Egypt, Palestine and Islamic states, a U.N. statement said on Monday.

Egypt's request, made on behalf of the Arab Group of countries, was backed by the requisite minimum of 16 member states of the 47-member forum, including China, Russia and Saudi Arabia, it said.

Israeli forces killed at least 10 Palestinian militants on Monday after they crossed the border from Gaza through two tunnels, the military said, as the death toll from the two-week conflict passed 500.

