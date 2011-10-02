Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint news conference with his Czech counterpart Petr Necas (not pictured) after their meeting in Jerusalem September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gali Tabbon/Pool

JERUSALEM Israel accepted on Sunday a call by the Quartet of international peace mediators to resume talks with the Palestinians, an official Israeli statement said.

"Israel welcomes the Quartet call for direct negotiations between the parties without preconditions," the statement issued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

"While Israel has some concerns, it will raise them at the appropriate time. Israel calls on the Palestinian Authority to do the same and to enter into direct negotiations without delay," said the statement, released after Netanyahu held consultations with senior cabinet ministers.

