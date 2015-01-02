WASHINGTON Further steps by the Palestinians on Friday to deliver to the U.N. documents on joining the International Criminal Court will have implications for U.S. aid, a senior State Department official said.

"It should come as no surprise that there will be implications for this step, but we continue to review," the official told Reuters.

"U.S. assistance to the Palestinian Authority has played a valuable role in promoting stability and prosperity not just for the Palestinians, but also for Israel as well," the official added.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)