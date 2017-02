WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday that the path to a two-state solution creating a Palestinian state beside Israel runs through Jerusalem and Ramallah, not through New York.

Speaking at a news conference, Clinton repeated the U.S. view that the Palestinians should not seek full membership in the United Nations later this month and instead should resume direct talks with the Israelis. She said she is sending two U.S. envoys, David Hale and Dennis Ross, to Israel and the Palestinian territories to try to find a way to revive talks.

