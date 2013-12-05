U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to the media following his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

JERUSALEM Palestinians rejected ideas raised by visiting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday for security arrangements under a possible future peace accord with Israel, a Palestinian official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity and declined to elaborate on the proposals, said Kerry presented them to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas after discussing them separately with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The Palestinian side rejected them because they would only lead to prolonging and maintaining the occupation," the official said, referring to Israel's hold on the West Bank, among territories where Palestinians seek statehood.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Janet Lawrence)