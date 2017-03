JERUSALEM The Gaza Strip's dominant Hamas Islamist movement denied any knowledge on Tuesday of a cross-border mortar attack on Israel and said Palestinian factions remained committed to an Aug 26 truce that halted a seven-week war in the enclave.

The Israeli military said earlier that a mortar bomb had been fired across the border in the first such attack since the ceasefire, causing no damage or casualties.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Dominic Evans)