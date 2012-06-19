A Palestinian man stands inside a damaged mosque in West Bank village of Jaba near Ramallah June 19, 2012. The mosque in the occupied West Bank was vandalised and set on fire early on Tuesday, in an attack Palestinians blamed on Israeli settlers. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian man holds prayer beads as he stands near an Israeli border police officer outside a damaged mosque in West Bank village of Jaba near Ramallah June 19, 2012. The mosque in the occupied West Bank was vandalised and set on fire early on Tuesday, in an attack Palestinians blamed on Israeli settlers. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian children stand behind a shattered window inside a damaged mosque in West Bank village of Jaba near Ramallah June 19, 2012. The mosque in the occupied West Bank was vandalised and set on fire early on Tuesday, in an attack Palestinians blamed on Israeli settlers. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinians look into a damaged mosque in West Bank village of Jaba near Ramallah June 19, 2012. The mosque in the occupied West Bank was vandalised and set on fire early on Tuesday, in an attack Palestinians blamed on Israeli settlers. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian boy looks into a damaged mosque in West Bank village of Jaba near Ramallah June 19, 2012. The mosque in the occupied West Bank was vandalised and set on fire early on Tuesday, in an attack Palestinians blamed on Israeli settlers. Scrawled on the outside walls in Hebrew were the words 'Ulpana War' (R), referring to the Ulpana hill in a West Bank settlement where the Israeli government is preparing to remove five disputed apartment buildings. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Shbat mourn during his funeral in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip June 18, 2012. An Israeli air strike on the northern Gaza Strip killed two militants on a motorcycle, one of them Shbat. Islamic Jihad said they belonged to their group. The military said the strike was not linked to the earlier incident on the border with Egypt. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian boys look through a hospital window at the bodies of two Islamic Jihad militants in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip June 18, 2012. An Israeli air strike on the northern Gaza Strip killed the two militants on a motorcycle. Islamic Jihad said they belonged to their group. The military said the strike was not linked to the earlier incident on the border with Egypt. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A relative of Palestinian Mohammed abu Maleg reacts after his body was recovered in Dir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip June 19, 2012. An Israeli air strike killed two Palestinians, one of them abu Maleg, in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday near the border with Israel and the enclave's ruling Hamas movement fired rockets across the frontier for the first time in more than a year. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

GAZA An Israeli air strike killed two Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday near the border with Israel, drawing the first Hamas cross-border rocket barrages in more than a year.

Palestinian medical officials said the two men were civilians. The Israeli military said aircraft "targeted a terrorist squad identified handling an explosive device" in the central Gaza Strip near Israel's border fence.

The Islamist Hamas group, which controls the enclave, said its Izz el-Deen al-Qassam brigades fired rockets into Israel in response. The fire intensified throughout the day, with some 14 launches by mid-afternoon. No casualties were reported.

Although other militant groups have fired rockets across the border in previous surges of violence, Hamas had held its fire under unofficial truces with Israel.

On Monday, Israeli air strikes killed four Palestinian militants in the enclave, attacks which Fawzi Barhoum, a Hamas spokesman, said moved the group's military wing "to take a firm stance" and launch the rockets.

Hours before the aircraft went into action on Monday, militants who crossed into Israel from Egypt's Sinai desert fired on Israelis building a barrier on that frontier, killing one worker, before soldiers shot dead two of the attackers.

The Sinai attack, launched soon after the Muslim Brotherhood declared victory in Egypt's presidential election, raised Israeli concerns about lawlessness in the area since the fall of President Hosni Mubarak last year.

(Reporting by Saleh Salem; Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch and Jon Hemming)