A Palestinian man looks at burnt cars outside a house after an Israeli air strike in Gaza Strip June 20, 2012. The Israeli military said it had struck militant sites on Wednesday in retaliation to rocket fire into Israel earlier. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians are seen through a burnt car outside a house after an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip June 20, 2012. The Israeli military said it had struck militant sites on Wednesday in retaliation to rocket fire into Israel earlier. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

An Israeli police explosives expert (L) collects the remains of a rocket, fired by militants in Gaza, that landed in Kibbutz Kissufim outside the central Gaza Strip June 20, 2012. Israel killed two Palestinians in air strikes and Hamas fired its first cross-border rocket barrages in more than a year as fighting along the Israel-Gaza frontier flared on Tuesday for a second day. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Palestinian children watch the funeral of Hadeel al-Hadad in Gaza City June 20, 2012. The two-year-old Gazan girl died and her brother was wounded when militants launched a rocket close by, Palestinian witnesses said. An Israeli military spokesman said there had been no air strikes in the area at the time. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

An Israeli man looks out the window of a house damaged after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in Kibbutz Sa'ad outside the central Gaza Strip June 20, 2012. Israel killed a Gaza militant on Wednesday as a surge of fighting across the border of the Palestinian enclave entered a third day despite what Egypt said were its efforts to broker a truce. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli boy takes a photo in Kibbutz Sa'ad outside the central Gaza Strip, where a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed June 20, 2012. Israel killed a Gaza militant on Wednesday as a surge of fighting across the border of the Palestinian enclave entered a third day despite what Egypt said were its efforts to broker a truce. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli police explosives expert inspects the remains of a rocket, fired by militants in Gaza, that landed in Kibbutz Kissufim outside the central Gaza Strip June 20, 2012. Israel killed two Palestinians in air strikes and Hamas fired its first cross-border rocket barrages in more than a year as fighting along the Israel-Gaza frontier flared on Tuesday for a second day. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Israeli woman look out the window of a house damaged after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in Kibbutz Sa'ad outside the central Gaza Strip June 20, 2012. Israel killed a Gaza militant on Wednesday as a surge of fighting across the border of the Palestinian enclave entered a third day despite what Egypt said were its efforts to broker a truce. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

GAZA Israeli air strikes killed a Palestinian militant and a 14-year-old boy on Wednesday as fighting across the border of the Gaza Strip entered a third day, despite Egyptian calls for a truce.

A member of one of Gaza's fringe Islamist Salafi networks died and a comrade was wounded in an air strike on their motorcycle in southern Rafah, near Gaza's border with the Egyptian Sinai, medical officials said.

A second air strike, in Gaza City, killed a 14-year-old boy and wounded his father, also a civilian, the officials said. The Israeli military confirmed the air strikes happened but gave no details on the second attack.

Palestinians fired around 20 rockets into Israel on Wednesday, causing no casualties, the Israeli military said.

Israel said the men targeted in Rafah were involved in a raid on Monday from adjacent Sinai territory into the Jewish state, which sparked the flare-up in violence.

One Israeli was killed in that attack and Israeli troops shot and killed two gunmen. A newly formed radical Islamist movement, the "Shura Council of Mujahideen in the Holy Land", claimed responsibility for the raid.

Fighters from Gaza's ruling Hamas movement have joined in the missile attacks on Israel after months of staying on the sidelines, a shift that holds the prospect of a wider conflict as Egypt faces a possible power struggle between the army and Islamist political forces.

Cairo has brokered Gaza truces in the past and an Egyptian official said renewed mediation had secured agreement by Israel and Palestinian factions to cease hostilities on Tuesday night.

A Palestinian source accused the Israelis of violating the deal. Israel neither confirmed nor denied there was such deal, and the military said in a statement it would "continue to operate with perseverance and determination against those who use terror against the State of Israel".

Israel Radio quoted Yasser Othman, Egyptian ambassador to the Palestinian territories, saying Cairo sought to rein in the Gaza violence on the basis of "calm for calm" - with neither side provoking the other.

(Reporting by Saleh Salem in Gaza; Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)