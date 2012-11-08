A Palestinian mourns the death of Ahmed Abu Dagah, who was killed by gunfire from Israeli forces, at the morgue of a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

GAZA Gunfire from Israeli forces killed a Palestinian boy in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, local medics said, during border clashes between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants.

The Popular Resistance Committees (PRC), a militant group, said its gunmen had confronted an Israeli force of four tanks and a bulldozer involved in a short-range incursion beyond Israel's border fence with the Gaza Strip.

"Terrorists opened fire at IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) soldiers while they were performing routine activity adjacent to the security fence," an Israeli military spokeswoman said in Jerusalem.

An Israeli military official said the soldiers responded by firing at "suspicious locations".

Palestinian medics said the boy, aged 12, was hit by machinegun fire, either from Israeli helicopters or tanks that took part in the incident.

Israeli incursions into the enclave, run by the Islamist Hamas group, are usually aimed at searching for possible tunnels that could be used by militants to sneak into Israeli territory to wage attacks.

The incident broke nearly two weeks of a lull in violence between Gaza gunmen and Israeli forces since the last wave of fighting that killed several militants, mostly from Hamas.

