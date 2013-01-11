Explosion, gunfire reported at hospital in Afghan capital Kabul
KABUL An explosion and gunfire were reported near a military hospital in the Afghan capital, Kabul, close to the U.S. embassy, officials said on Wednesday.
GAZA Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian and seriously wounded another in the Gaza Strip near the border with Israel on Friday, the Islamist group Hamas and hospital officials said.
The Israeli military said the soldiers opened fire after dozens of Palestinians approached the border fence, an area Israel has long designated as off-limits to Gazans, citing past attempts to attack Israeli patrols along the frontier.
"The (Israel Defence Forces) will not tolerate any attempt to damage the security fence and harm Israel's sovereignty," a spokesman said.
Anwar Al-Mamlouk, 21, was in the outdoor area studying for an exam when he was killed, according to his brother Hani, who was not harmed in the incident.
The frontier has been relatively quiet since Israel and Hamas agreed on November 21 to a ceasefire that ended eight days of fighting in which 170 Palestinians and six Israelis were killed.
Since the truce, three Palestinians have been shot dead by Israeli troops along the border.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia has no plans to cut diplomatic ties with North Korea after a rise in tensions that led to reciprocal travel bans after the half-brother of the North's leader was killed in Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Wednesday.
BEIJING Japan needs to get over its anxiety about China, face the fact that its big neighbour is becoming revitalised and move the relationship forward instead of backward, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.