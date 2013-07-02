Sihan (2nd R), the mother of Moataz Sharawneh, holds a picture of him (R) as she mourns his death in her house in the West Bank village of Dura, near Hebron July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian women mourn the death of Moataz Sharawneh in his house in the West Bank village of Dura, near Hebron July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

RAMALLAH, West Bank Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian during a confrontation in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Palestinian officials said.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said Palestinians threw rocks at soldiers who were on routine duties in the Dura village, near the city of Hebron.

"They then began climbing a military vehicle. The security forces warned the suspects and used riot dispersal means. Finally, with no other option, they responded with fire at one of the suspects and the incident is currently being investigated," she said.

Palestinian hospital officials said one Palestinian died of gunshot wounds. Hebron governor Kamel Hamid identified him as Moataz Sharawneh, 19.

"Sharawneh was killed though he did nothing wrong. We hold the occupation authorities responsible for what has happened and what might happen as a result," Hamid told Palestinian radio.

Violence in the West Bank has risen since the beginning of 2013. Israeli forces have killed 10 Palestinians there this year, most of them in clashes, compared with three killed in n the same period in 2012, according to The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Some officials have said a wider flare-up could ensue if a U.S. bid to revive peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians fails.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta, Writing by Maayan Lubell, Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Angus MacSwan)