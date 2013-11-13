German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
JERUSALEM A 16-year-old Palestinian stabbed an Israeli soldier to death on a bus on Wednesday in an attack apparently motivated by the jailing of his relatives in Israel, police said.
The killing, in the northern Israeli town of Afula, follows a surge in violence in the nearby occupied West Bank, where 10 Palestinians have been shot dead by troops and three Israelis killed since peace talks resumed in July.
Israel's northern police commander, Ronny Attia, said the attacker was from the West Bank town of Jenin, and that he was in custody.
"By his account, his uncles are in prison in Israel and this is the reason he decided to carry out the terrorist attack," Attia said.
Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the soldier, aged 18, was pronounced dead in hospital.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Heller, editing by Elizabeth Piper, John Stonestreet)
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.