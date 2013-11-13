JERUSALEM A 16-year-old Palestinian stabbed an Israeli soldier to death on a bus on Wednesday in an attack apparently motivated by the jailing of his relatives in Israel, police said.

The killing, in the northern Israeli town of Afula, follows a surge in violence in the nearby occupied West Bank, where 10 Palestinians have been shot dead by troops and three Israelis killed since peace talks resumed in July.

Israel's northern police commander, Ronny Attia, said the attacker was from the West Bank town of Jenin, and that he was in custody.

"By his account, his uncles are in prison in Israel and this is the reason he decided to carry out the terrorist attack," Attia said.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the soldier, aged 18, was pronounced dead in hospital.

