German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
JERUSALEM An Israeli policeman shot dead a Palestinian in the town of Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv on Saturday after he tried to attack the arresting force, a police spokesman said.
A paramilitary Border Police unit was searching for Palestinians who did not have a permit to stay in Israel when one of them tried to stab a policeman before he suffered a fatal gunshot wound, spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.
Some Palestinians from the nearby Israeli-occupied West Bank who do not have a permit to work in the Jewish state enter illegally looking for work in the more lucrative Israeli job market.
Israeli forces frequently apprehend Palestinians who cross into Israel illegally. Earlier this month, an Israeli soldier was stabbed to death on a bus by a Palestinian who crossed without a permit from the West Bank.
(Writing by Ori Lewis)
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 Kurdish militants from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and the allied PKK had been killed in operations in Syria over the past week.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.