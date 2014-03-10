JERUSALEM Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian on Monday at a crossing point between Jordan and the occupied West Bank, Israeli and Palestinian security officials said.

The Israeli military said the man had tried to seize a soldier's gun at the Allenby bridge, which spans the Jordan River, and that troops had then shot him.

A Palestinian security source confirmed the death and gave the man's age as 40.

Two weeks ago, Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian they were seeking to arrest in the West Bank town of Bir Zeit.

Last month, Amnesty International published a report which said Israeli forces were using excessive violence in the West Bank, killing dozens of Palestinians over the past three years in what the rights group said might constitute a war crime.

The Israeli army dismissed the criticism, saying security forces had seen a substantial increase in Palestinian violence.

Israel, which captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war and signed a peace treaty with Jordan in 1994, maintains a transit terminal, for Palestinians and foreign visitors, at the Allenby bridge. A crossing for Israeli citizens is further to the south.

(Additional reporting by Ali Sawafta in Ramallah; Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Gareth Jones)