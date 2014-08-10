JERUSALEM Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian boy during a confrontation with rock-throwing protesters in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, a relative who witnessed the incident said.

Youssef al-Anati said his 11-year-old nephew, Khalil, was shot dead even though he was not taking part in the disturbances near the city of Hebron. The boy was taken to a local hospital, which said he had been hit in the back with a live bullet.

"Khalil was standing outside and at a distance some kids were throwing stones at the Israeli army," Anati told Reuters. "Suddenly Khalil collapsed to the ground and we rushed to him; he was all covered in blood."

The military said troops shot in response to a "violent riot" and that it was investigating Khalil al-Anati's death.

"Forces opened fire towards main instigators (of the disturbance), identifying a hit," the military spokesman said in a statement. "Initial indication suggests that unfortunately, a Palestinian boy was killed by the fire. The circumstances are being reviewed."

Tensions in the West Bank have run high during Israel's more than month-old war with Islamist militants in the Gaza Strip, another territory where Palestinians seek statehood.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Jeffrey Heller)