GAZA A member of the militant group Islamic Jihad was killed in a car explosion in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday that Palestinians said was the result of an Israeli air strike.

An Israeli military spokesman said he was checking the report.

Islamic Jihad identified the man as a local leader in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. A spokesman for a medical service run by the Islamist group Hamas, which controls the territory, said two other people were wounded after the car was targeted by Israeli aircraft.

Israel and Palestinian factions in Gaza had agreed to a cease-fire Monday, officials said, after five days of intense cross-border violence.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi)