GAZA A Palestinian militant was killed and two others were wounded by an Israeli missile in the central Gaza Strip Wednesday, Gaza hospital officials and militants said.

An Israeli army spokeswoman said she was initially unaware of any military activity in the area but was checking further.

The Islamic Jihad militant group said the three men were members of their organisation.

It was the second day of violence in the Gaza Strip after Israeli forces Tuesday killed a Palestinian gunman and wounded two civilians during an incursion into the southern Gaza Strip.

Israel and the Islamist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, agreed to a cease-fire after five days of cross-border violence late last month when 15 Palestinians, including five civilians, and one Israeli were killed.

The violence erupted following a deadly clash with Gaza militants along the Israel-Egypt border when eight Israelis -- six civilians and two soldiers -- were killed. At least seven of the attackers were also killed, Israel said.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi, writing by Ori Lewis in Jerusalem)