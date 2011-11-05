GAZA An Israeli air strike killed a Palestinian member of Islamic Jihad and wounded two others in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday, the militant group said.

An Israeli military spokesman confirmed that an aircraft had fired on militants. He said they were preparing to fire a rocket into Israel.

Medical sources confirmed that one person had been killed and two wounded in the strike east of Khan Younis. Islamic Jihad said all three were its members.

Palestinian militants fired a rocket into southern Israel on Friday, causing no injuries or damage, the Israeli military said.

Islamic Jihad traded deadly fire with Israel last week, in which 12 Palestinian gunmen and one Israeli civilian were killed. The fighting ended only after neighbouring Egypt brokered a cease-fire with both parties.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Peter Graff)