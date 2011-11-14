Trump - militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA, Fla. President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
GAZA An Israeli air strike on a Hamas compound in the Gaza Strip killed one policeman and wounded four others Monday after Palestinian militants from the coastal territory fired a rocket into southern Israel.
The Israeli military said the air strike "hit a terror activity centre in the northern Gaza Strip" after a rocket was fired into Israel hours earlier, causing no injuries.
Palestinian medical officials said the strike targeted a naval base used by Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip.
Israel has said it holds Hamas responsible for any cross-border rockets fired.
(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Louise Ireland)
TAMPA, Fla. President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON The U.S. Justice Department will face off with opponents in a federal appeals court on Tuesday over the fate of President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, his most controversial act since taking office last month.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Monday vowed to fight on for the presidency despite a damaging scandal involving taxpayer-funded payments to his wife for work that a newspaper alleges she did not do.