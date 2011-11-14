GAZA An Israeli air strike on a Hamas compound in the Gaza Strip killed one policeman and wounded four others Monday after Palestinian militants from the coastal territory fired a rocket into southern Israel.

The Israeli military said the air strike "hit a terror activity centre in the northern Gaza Strip" after a rocket was fired into Israel hours earlier, causing no injuries.

Palestinian medical officials said the strike targeted a naval base used by Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip.

Israel has said it holds Hamas responsible for any cross-border rockets fired.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Louise Ireland)