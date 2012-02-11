GAZA An Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip killed a Palestinian civilian Sunday, hospital officials said, and the military described the operation as retaliation for a cross-border rocket launch.

The dead man was a guard in his 50s or 60s at an animal farm east of Gaza City, hospital officials said. His caravan was hit by a missile and his adult son was wounded.

The Israeli military released a statement saying its aircraft had struck four targets, including "a terror tunnel and a weapon manufacturing facility" in the north, the vicinity of Gaza City.

The air strikes came in response to a short-range rocket that was launched from Gaza Saturday and wounded an Israeli woman, the statement said. No Palestinian armed faction took credit for the launch.

Hamas, Gaza's ruling Islamist movement, has tried to rein in attacks on Israel as it seeks political accommodation with its secular Palestinian rivals. But violence has continued sporadically, often going unclaimed.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said she had no immediate information about the casualties from Sunday's air strikes.

