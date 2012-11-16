WASHINGTON Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday and the two discussed options for "de-escalating" the situation in Israel and Gaza, the White House said.

Obama "reiterated U.S. support for Israel's right to defend itself, and expressed regret over the loss of Israeli and Palestinian civilian lives," according to a statement on the call.

"The prime minister expressed his deep appreciation to the president and the American people for the United States' investment in the Iron Dome rocket and mortar defence system, which has effectively defeated hundreds of incoming rockets from Gaza," the statement said.

