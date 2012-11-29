UNITED NATIONS The United States called on the Palestinians and Israelis on Thursday to resume peace talks after the U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution that implicitly recognized a Palestinian state.

"The United States calls upon both the parties to resume direct talks, without preconditions, on all the issues that divide them and we pledge that the United States will be there to support the parties vigorously in such efforts," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice said.

"The United States will continue to urge all parties to avoid any further provocative actions in the region, in New York or elsewhere," she said after voting against the resolution.

