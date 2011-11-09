Foreign Secretary William Hague takes part in a joint news conference with Maltese Foreign Minister Tonio Borg (not pictured) at the Foreign Ministry in Valletta October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

LONDON Britain would abstain in any United Nations Security Council vote on full Palestinian membership of the U.N., Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Wednesday.

"In common with France, and in consultation with our European partners, the United Kingdom will abstain on any vote on full Palestinian membership of the U.N.," Hague told parliament.

"We reserve the right to recognise a Palestinian state bilaterally at a moment of our choosing and when it can best help bring about peace," he added.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft)