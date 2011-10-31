JERUSALEM Israel said that a vote on Monday that granted the Palestinians full membership in the United Nations' cultural agency UNESCO will harm prospects for the resumption of Middle East peace talks.

"This is a unilateral Palestinian manoeuvre which will bring no change on the ground but further removes the possibility for a peace agreement," Israel's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "This decision will not turn the Palestinian Authority into an actual state yet places unnecessary burdens on the route to renewing negotiations."

